Daniel Bryan On WWE Not Being Able To Tell Long Term Stories, Who His Ideal WrestleMania Opponent Is

Daniel Bryan's WWE in-ring return was met with a lot of excitement. Many fans wanted to see Bryan punch The Miz in the face on his first night back on the active roster. WWE has kept Bryan and The Miz from tangling in a televised one-on-one match so far, but it's inevitable. Bryan recently spoke to Gorilla Position where he described his relationship with The Miz and why the two of them work so well against each other.

"I would describe The Miz as somebody who doesn't know when to shut his mouth, who doesn't know when things get taken too far," Bryan said. "I can be accused of the same thing as well if you look at that Talking [Smack] -- I said some pretty derogatory things toward him. I was in the midst of this and I had two options, I was either gonna punch him in the face and honestly the reason he said those things is he knew I wanted to quit. He knew I wanted to leave and do the independents if they weren't gonna clear me.

"I had said these things in interviews. He said 'hey if you really believe these things then why don't you go do it?' The thing is I had asked for my release and they didn't give it to me. There was this rage there and it was like, I'm gonna punch this guy in the face or I'm gonna walk off."

Bryan continued to describe his magic with The Miz because there is real tension between them. He continued to compare himself to The Miz by letting the Gorilla Position staff make their own judgment later on when they speak to the A-Lister.

"You will see because you are going to interview him shortly after this the difference in how he shows up here and how I show up here. I'm not saying the way he shows up is negative, but we have completely opposite worldviews, right? Completely opposite personalities and so because of that and because we've worked in such close conjunction for so long we know how to get under each other's skin in a way that is sometimes good, it's good for wrestling and it's sometimes bad as far as like having to be around each other."

Bryan said he is definitely up for a WrestleMania match against The Miz when asked about it. His only question is if he trusts WWE to tell the story between now and WrestleMania 35.

"I am definitely up for it. You ask me that question, I will answer with a question: do you trust WWE telling that story from now until WrestleMania 35? What in the last several years has shown to you that something like that is possible [in WWE]?" Bryan continued, "If something accidentally happens and they've got no control over it, it's possible that it can happen."

A slow-burning story with The Miz culminating at WrestleMania 35 seems like a longshot to Bryan. He also addressed the issue that he really wants to punch The Miz in his face and fans want to see it as well. Therefore extending that wait might be impossible.

"I think that would be awesome. I think it would be something the fans would be excited to see. Whether or not we can prolong because people wanna see me punch Miz in the face. I wanna punch Miz in the face. Whether we can prolong that on television for that period of time, I don't know."

Bryan admitted a match against The Miz might happen sooner than later which seems to open up WrestleMania 35. Bryan's WWE contract is set to expire well before WrestleMania on September 1st, but he had a big match in mind against another guy who might not be around for next year's Show Of Shows if he were able to book the card and change the location.

"If you're talking one dream match it would be Brock Lesnar, WrestleMania 35 in Seattle Washington. Because that I think would be the ultimate David and Goliath underdog story in front of a hometown crowd that would be rabid for that. So that would be my dream match and even if it wasn't WrestleMania, if it was just in Seattle it would be super cool."

