WWE Tweets Mock Press Release On Portable Toilet Ride, Lio Rush - WWE 205 Live Hype, Ember Moon

- Above is video of Ember Moon talking to Renee Young after her win over Liv Morgan on last night's WWE RAW. Renee says The Riott Squad almost got the best of Moon but she says almost means nothing to her.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy in a No DQ match. It looks like Lio Rush will be back in action this week as WWE posted the following teaser for the show:

Is Lio Rush the future of WWE 205 Live? Last week, Lio Rush made his highly-anticipated WWE 205 Live debut against Dewey James. Rush not only showcased his confidence and incomparable swagger, but he also showed the WWE Universe – and his fellow Cruiserweights – exactly what he was capable of inside the ring in a one-sided win. The speed and agility Rush displayed was certainly unique – his ability to stop in his tracks and immediately change direction is uncanny – and with it, he brings an unpredictability that makes him a strong contender. Can Rush maintain his confidence, continue his winning ways and test his mettle against the likes of Mustafa Ali or Cedric Alexander?

- WWE tweeted the following mock press release after last night's RAW ended with Braun Strowman sending Kevin Owens for a ride in the portable toilet: