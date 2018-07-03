Fans On How They Would Describe Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt Teases His Return?, WWE Wheel Of Fortune

- Tyler Breeze, Mike Kanellis, Baron Corbin and Xavier Woods play Wheel of Fortune in this new video from Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans how they would describe Roman Reigns. As of this writing, 62% voted "egomaniac" while the rest went with "proud warrior."

- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt suffered multiple injuries in a car accident on Friday in Florida. Wyatt was pulled from weekend live events and was not at last night's RAW but he and Matt Hardy are still scheduled to defend their titles against The B Team at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th. Hardy suffered another loss to Curtis Axel on last night's RAW and had this exchange with Wyatt after the match:

To the rescue I come Zenith — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 3, 2018

Matt tweeted the following in response to WWE's announcement on Wyatt's injuries: