DeAngelo Williams Returning To Impact, Impact Star Getting MLW Title Shot, Deonna Purrazzo - All In

- Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams made an impressive wrestling debut at last year's Slammiversary event, where he teamed with Moose to defeat Chris Adonis & Eli Drake. Despite then saying that the match was a one-time thing, Williams told TMZ that he's returning to Impact Wrestling for this year's Slammiversary.

"I said I'd never do this again, but I'm back in the ring!" Williams said.

The report noted that Williams is returning to help Moose train for his World Championship match against Austin Aries at the pay-per-view.

- Speaking of Slammiversary, IMPACT Wrestling officially announced today the event will be streamed live exclusively on FITE.tv in the UK and other international markets. The show will be streamed live and subsequently available on-demand, marking the first time a live pay-per-view event will be available for purchase for fans in the UK, Ireland, Australia and many more countries.

"Slammiversary will be one of the biggest events in our company's history," said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. "Through our partnership with FITE.tv, I am very excited that, for the first time ever, we can stream this monumental event live to our incredible fans all over the world, including the UK, ahead of our return at Wrestling MediaCon in September."

- Major League Wrestling today announced that Shane "Swerve" Strickland will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Sami Callihan at the first-ever Battle Riot event on July 19th at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Tickets are available now at this link. The event will air as a two-hour special on beIN SPORTS on Friday, July 27th from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. PT.

- Cody Rhodes confirmed on Twitter that Deonna Purrazzo will not be a part of All In on September 1st. Purazzo was rumored to have signed a developmental deal with WWE in late May. He tweeted: