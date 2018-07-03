Baron Corbin Reveals Why He Recently Cut His Hair

Baron Corbin was a guest on KELOLAND living to promote the latest Raw episode in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and discussed transitioning from a football player to a WWE wrestler, his role as the Constable of WWE Raw, and more.

Corbin spent about four years in NXT, and as shown on the Breaking Ground WWE Network series, he was growing impatient regarding being called up to the main roster. However, it was worth the wait, as he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 by lastly eliminating Kane. In addition, Corbin won the 2017 Money in the Bank match, as well as the United States Championship, since being on the main roster.

When Corbin was drafted to Raw, he stayed in a midcard role until he was given a new role as Stephanie McMahon's "Constable," designed to maintain checks and balances with Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. After being seen for years with long hair, Corbin had his head shaved to look the part for the position, saying goodbye to eight inches of hair.

Corbin discussed why the decision was made to remove all of his hair.

"It was just a part of stepping into this role that Stephanie [McMahon] has given me," said Corbin. "Looking professional. And if I'm gonna be telling people what to do, I want to look professional as well."

Regarding his personal thoughts on the big chop, Corbin finds it much easier to keep maintained.

"It was great to get rid of the long hair." Corbin said. "It's such a pain, that if you look at it, it's always wet when guys wrestle, you dump gallons of conditioner in it to keep it wet so you're not choking on it. You have all kinds of stuff in it, and just maintaining it is a lot of work. I don't envy people with long hair. So, I'm glad mine is gone."

Corbin added that he is "100 percent" happy with the new look, and preparing it is so easy that he can just "wake up and go."

If any portion of these quotes are used, please be sure to credit KELOLAND living with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: KELOLAND Living