Rusev On Why WWE Pulled Him From His Match Against The Undertaker At The Greatest Royal Rumble

The Greatest Royal Rumble was a packed event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. One highlight on the card for many was The Undertaker in a Casket Match. The Dead Man was originally slated to face Rusev, but WWE made a change and Chris Jericho was placed in the match instead. Some fans wondered if this switch-up had anything to do with Rusev telling TMZ that The Undertaker "is a little bit" past his prime, but he cleared up the situation on a recent episode of Ride Along.

When WWE announced the Casket Match, Rusev said he couldn't believe it so he tweeted out, "Bury me softly, brother." That was apparently what it took to get The Lion Of Bulgaria pulled from the match.

"Remember when Vince told me I was gonna face The Undertaker and I laughed at him? What did I get for it? I got pulled out," Rusev revealed.

WWE made one more alteration to the Casket Match and Rusev was placed back in his former spot on the card.

"The Prince called and he told me Rusev Day is coming to town, baby," Rusev said.

In the end, Rusev got his match against The Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble. While he lost the match, The Undertaker worked longer against him than he did at WrestleMania 34 against John Cena earlier that month.

Rusev has another big match coming up, as he will be challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event.