Ruby Riott Post-MRI Injury Update, Nia Jax Reacts To WWE Extreme Rules Stipulation, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | July 03, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Sioux Falls.

- As noted, Ruby Riott missed last night's RAW after suffering a left knee injury during a weekend live event, likely during a loss to Dana Brooke. WWE posted an update today and revealed that Riott's MRI confirmed a MCL sprain in her left knee. There's no word yet on when she will be back in action but we'll keep you updated.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following on the Extreme Rules stipulation being added to her match with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view:


