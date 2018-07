Adam Cole On Having People Against You, Mojo Rawley Warns No Way Jose, More For Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso after retaining his title over Walter in the dark main event at EVOLVE 107. Cole said he's been wrestling for a decade but he's just getting started. Cole, who has dealt with questions over his size for most of his career, commented on the two types of people who don't believe in what someone does.

"There are two types of people who don't believe in what someone does," said Cole. "There are people who are unsure, and maybe their minds can be changed based on someone's work and accomplishments. Those people are the ones I'm interested in having stay tuned and watching for the rest of my career. I've been wrestling for 10 years, but I'm only getting started.

"The other type is the impossible-to-impress type. No matter what I do, they will always tell me why I'm never going to succeed, whether it's because I'm not tall enough, or muscular enough, or I can't talk, whatever their judgment may be. If I were to listen to what people like that said about me, I wouldn't be where I'm at right now. That's fuel for me, and I'm thankful for that. The fans that I do have are the absolute best fans in the world, and they make why we do this such a fulfilling and rewarding job. On the same token, the people who don't believe are motivation, too, for me to better myself every day. I wouldn't be the performer I am if everyone thought I was the best. Having people against you, or who don't quite believe in you, gives a lot of extra fuel to never settle."

