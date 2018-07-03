WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a video package looking at last week's Team Hell No reunion.

- We're live from the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They go over tonight's line-up - Asuka vs. James Ellsworth, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Aiden English in a non-title match, an Independence Day US Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

- We go to the ring and Renee Young welcomes us. She introduces Team Hell No - Kane and Daniel Bryan. Kane is out first and Bryan is out next to join him on the ramp. They head to the ring together.

Renee brings up how they have always been successful despite their complicated relationship. Bryan says that's what is beautiful about their relationship - sometimes they fight, sometimes they hug but they always deliver when they are in the ring and together they are unstoppable. Kane talks about some of their accomplishments together and says they have been through hell but he can assure us that Team Hell No is back & better than ever. Renee asks Kane why he came back. Kane says Bryan can have a bit of a temper sometimes and two weeks back when The Bludgeon Brothers attacked Bryan, Kane knew he couldn't let it go and it was just a matter of time before he found himself in trouble. Kane says Bryan always has a demon watching his back. Bryan goes on and says they are back together and he has no doubt that they will become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at Extreme Rules. Fans chant "yes!" now. Bryan says Kane wasn't being exactly truthful when he said he's always watching over Bryan because last time they were in the ring was against each other. Bryan says he remembers Kane trying to end his career. Bryan rants some more about what happened but Kane tells him not to go digging in the past and that they need to come together for The Bludgeon Brothers. Bryan says Kane tried to kidnap his wife. Kane says tried is the keyword. Kane says they have had their differences but he's always had Bryan's back. Bryan disagrees. Kane insists. They go back and forth with "yes!" and "no!" until the music interrupts. The Usos are out next.

The Usos remember Team Hell No and get people to say they're excited that Team Hell No is back but The Usos do not believe they deserve a title shot at Extreme Rules. They welcome Team Hell No to The Uso Penitentiary. They can't believe Team Hell No thinks they deserve a title shot because they're out here hugging. Bryan challenges The Usos to come into the ring and fight right now if they think they can beat Team Hell No. Kane says Bryan means Team Hell No will consider this as a team and then get back to The Usos. Bryan asks Kane if he's ready but then he has it figured out - Kane still thinks Bryan is the weakest link. The music interrupts Bryan and out comes SmackDown General Manager Paige to the stage. Paige says it's her job to do what's right for the WWE Universe. She says Team Hell No will get their title shot at Extreme Rules but they have to prove themselves tonight in the main event against The Usos. The Usos will be added to the match at Extreme Rules if they can get a win tonight, making it a Triple Threat. The Usos and Team Hell No look on at each other as Paige's music hits.

- WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is backstage talking about the bald eagle and how it is a symbol of America. Hardy kicks off the Independence Day US Open Challenge as we go back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see Asuka backstage. She says it doesn't matter who she faces, men or women, they all feel the pain because no one is ready for Asuka, even James Ellsworth.

Independence Day US Open Challenge for the WWE United States Title: The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy

We go to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Hardy waits for his mystery opponent and out comes The Miz to answer the open challenge.

Miz makes his way out and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. Hardy starts rallying the crowd as the bell rings. Miz strikes first and beats Hardy down. Miz takes it to the corner and then to the ropes. Hardy counters a hip toss and hits a jawbreaker. Miz blocks the Twist of Fate but misses in the corner.

Hardy goes to the top but Miz cuts him off and climbs up. Miz goes for a superplex but Hardy fights him off. Hardy sends Miz to the mat. Hardy looks to hit the Swanton Bomb but lands on his feet instead as Miz rolls to the floor for a breather. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz stands tall over Hardy as some fans boo. Hardy fights off a shot into the corner and looks to make a comeback, taking Miz to all four corners and smashing his face. Hardy keeps control and gets a "delete!" chant going. Miz drops Hardy with a knee and then kicks him in the face for a close 2 count. Miz keeps Hardy grounded now as fans chant for the champ. Hardy fights up and out of a hold but Miz keeps him locked in, taking him down to one knee with a knee in the back. Hardy looks to make a comeback now as fans pop. Hardy with an inverted atomic drop and the low dropkick for a close 2 count.

Miz counters with a kick to the head. Hardy sends Miz out of the ring to the floor. Hardy runs the ropes and sends Miz into the barrier. Hardy goes to ringside and runs, leaps from the steel steps at Miz but Miz side-steps and Hardy crashes into the barrier. The referee counts while Hardy is down on the outside. We go back to commercial.