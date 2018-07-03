Stipe Miocic 'Happy' Heading Into UFC 226, UFC Main Event Change, UFC 226 Embedded

- The first installment of UFC 226 Embedded has been released with the cameras catching up with featherweight champion Max Holloway and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier ahead of Saturday. Holloway defends his belt vs. Brian Ortega, while Cormier challenges Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight crown.

Also featured are Miocic, a look at the UFC Performance Institute and more behind-the-scenes footage.

Wrestling Inc. will have coverage of Saturday's card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

- Stipe Miocic has quietly made it known he wasn't happy with the UFC and his contract after securing the title with a victory vs. Fabricio Werdum. But after some work between his management team and UFC president Dana White, Miocic is happy heading into UFC 226 this Saturday night.

"Dana and I, we talked that stuff out and it worked out great," Miocic told reporters recently (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes).

When asked if the upcoming bout with light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier represents the biggest payday of his career, he added "100 percent."

"A lot has changed," Miocic added. "I was just when they sold the company. They were looking for what's good for them."

- There is a new main event for UFC Fight Night 134, as Anthony Smith will take on Mauricio "Shogun" Rua on July 22 from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. Rua was scheduled to meet Volkan Oezdemir, but UFC officials moved Oezdemir to a future fight with Alexander Gustafsson.

Smith is coming off a knockout of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans and is 4-1 over his last five. Rua has picked up three consecutive wins.

Other fights set for the event include Glover Teixeira vs. Ilir Latifi, Marcin Tybura vs. Stefan Struve and Dany Roberts vs. Alan Jouban.