WWE 205 Live Match Added (Video), Andrade Almas - Zelina Vega Video, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

- WWE posted this video of Andrade "Cien" Almas posing with Zelina Vega at the weekend WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan. Almas defeated Sin Cara at the first show and then defeated Tye Dillinger at the second show.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted this video to announce that TJP will be in the opening match on tonight's episode. No word yet on who he will be wrestling but TJP has demanded better competition as of late and has threatened to switch brands.

- WWE tweeted this video of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows backstage at tonight's SmackDown. The Good Brothers are filming WWE Shop promos but Anderson can't stop showing off his abs.