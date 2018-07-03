WWE 205 Live Coverage: Buddy Murphy Takes On Mustafa Ali In A No DQ Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Recap of how we go to tonight's Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali in a no DQ match. Next week: Cedric Alexander vs. Hideo Itami for the Cruiserweight Championship.

- Vic Joseph, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in as we get to our first match.

- TJP heads out to the ring with a mic and says Drake Maverick has chosen an opponent for him tonight and plans on giving him what he wants tonight. TJP notes that he's not in the main event or wrestling for the title and he's currently in the middle of nowhere. He trashes Nebraska a bit before finding out Noam Dar is his chosen opponent. Dar has been out since December with a knee injury.

TJP vs. Noam Dar

TJP tries for an early strike, but doesn't have much luck. Dar able to stun and drop TJP. Lands a big jumping knee strike to the jaw, cover, and we're already done!

Winner: Noam Dar via Pinfall

- Backstage, Drake Maverick claps and smiles at Dar's victory.

- Recap looking back to 4 months ago when Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali battled with Ali picking up the victory. Fast forward to two months ago when Murphy was able to pick up win against Ali.

- Backstage, Murphy gets prepped for his match. He says he's the juggernaut and if it wasn't for Ali he'd already be the champion. With no rules in tonight's match, he plans on putting Ali in the hospital.

- Backstage, TJP (with quite the mark on his face from Dar's attack) looks pretty mad about what just happened. Dasha Fuentes tries to get a word from him, but he just walks past her and heads right out of the building.

Akira Tozawa vs. Jason Strife

Before the match can get going, Lio Rush makes his way out to the ring. Tozawa with a stiff jab, stomps in the corner, and finishes with a senton splash. He takes a look over at Rush as Strife gets in some offense, couple strikes, goes for a second rope moonsault, nobody home. Shining wizard by Tozawa, spinning kicks, and he heads to the top rope, senton splash (looks over at Rush before hitting it), cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via Pinfall

- Post-match, Rush on the mic, wonders what Akira Tozawa has been doing since he was the champion. He's embarrassed for Tozawa just waiting around for his next shot. Rush says he doesn't wait for shots, he calls his shots, and says when Tozawa is ready, he should step up to Rush.

- Locker Room, Ali says Buddy Murphy is indeed a bad dude and has the size/strength to throw anyone around. Tonight, there are no rules and that makes Murphy even more dangerous, but that's okay, because he runs towards danger, not away from it.

- Backstage, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander says Hideo Itami is walking around using what he's done in the past for opportunities now. He plans on adding Itami's name to his own legacy when they meet next week.

Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy (No DQ Match)

Murphy gets on the apron and is immediately knocked off, Ali up top and flips down to the floor on Murphy. Ali tosses Murphy in the ring and we get an official start to the match. Murphy tries to bail out to the floor, Ali chases and gets tossed on the announce table. Ali with a bunch of chops on Murphy as commentary scrambles. Murphy gets sent out to the crowd, Ali on the barricade and hits a nice crossbody.

.@MustafaAliWWE welcomes Murphy to this No DQ match! pic.twitter.com/Z4p9OXw6v8 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) July 4, 2018

Murphy recovers and lands a kick to the back. Both make their way to ringside, Ali up on the barricade, Murphy stops and tosses Ali to the metal ramp, then hits a suplex on the ramp. Both make their way into the ring.