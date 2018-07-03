Andrade Almas Wins Dark Match, Lumberjack Match On Next Week's SmackDown, The Miz On LeBron James

- WWE posted these new videos of The Miz backstage at SmackDown earlier today. Miz discusses his time on MTV's The Real World for the 17th anniversary of the debut of his season and LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Omaha, Nebraska saw Andrade "Cien" Almas defeat Sin Cara.
- Asuka vs. James Ellsworth in a Lumberjack Match has been announced for next Tuesday's SmackDown episode. The blue brand women's division will be surrounding the ring. Tonight's match between Asuka and Ellsworth ended in a double count out after Asuka chased Ellsworth through the crowd while SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella was on commentary. Below are a few shots from that match:
Sure you're ready, @realellsworth? #SDLive #AsukavsEllsworth @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/62QWZxkHWL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 4, 2018
.@realellsworth may not have been ready for @WWEAsuka tonight, but #SDLive #WomensChampion @CarmellaWWE was! pic.twitter.com/dTtcZPurJC— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018
Both @WWEAsuka & @realellsworth were counted out, so NO ONE wins the match... and @CarmellaWWE is NOT happy about it! #SDLive #AsukavsEllsworth pic.twitter.com/cySOrc8mNt— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018
One of these days, @WWEAsuka will get her hands on @CarmellaWWE & @realellsworth... #SDLive #AsukavsEllsworth pic.twitter.com/aVFhmDsbL8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 4, 2018
.@realellsworth will have NOWHERE TO ??when the ENTIRE #SDLive Wome''s Division encircles the ring in his rematch against @WWEAsuka... in a #LumberjackMatch!!! @RealPaigeWWE @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/05Z0ucIJto— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018