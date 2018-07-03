SAnitY In Action After WWE Tapings, Jeff Hardy On Shinsuke Nakamura (Video), Nia Jax Vs. Alexa Bliss

- As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy is now official for WWE Extreme Rules. Above is new video of Hardy talking to Dasha Fuentes after retaining over The Miz on this week's SmackDown. Hardy says he's excited to enter the ring with Nakamura and hopes to get a little bit of redemption.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Omaha saw SAnitY and The New Day go at it until a double disqualification was quickly called. Tonight's SmackDown broadcast saw SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe destroy The New Day's Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods after interrupting the first-ever Third of July Pancake Eating Contest.

- Below is a new promo for Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, Ronda Rousey will be watching the match from the front row.