Fedor Emelianenko Vs. Chael Sonnen Target Date, UFC Champion On Video Game Cover, UFC Embedded

- On the second episode of UFC 226: Embedded, Stipe Miocic completes his training camp for Saturday's heavyweight title defense vs. Daniel Cormier. Meanwhile, Cormier makes his way to Las Vegas for fight week.

Also, Brian Ortega tours his childhood home, Francis Ngannou gets checked-in and featherweight champion Max Holloway meets up with fellow Hawaiian Brad Tavares.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of Saturday's card, which takes place from inside the T-Mobile Arena.

- According to a report by MMAjunkie, the target date for the next round in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix is this October. Fedor Emelianenko will face Chael Sonnen in one semifinal, with Ryan Bader meeting Matt Mitrione in the other.

Bellator president Scott Coker said the two fights will not take place on the same night, instead, they could air on back-to-back nights. Chicago is rumored for the Emelianenko-Sonnen bout.

If the semifinals don't happen until October, that means the finals are likely slated for early 2019.

- UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has been named the face of EA Sports UFC 3: Icon Edition. The copy is available later this month and features several legends of the sport including Wanderlei Silva, Kimbo Slice and Matt Serra.