Bray Wyatt Cited For Careless Driving In Multi-Car Accident

Bray Wyatt wasn't on Raw this past Monday because he was at home recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident on Friday. While it appears Wyatt will be okay, TMZ reports that he was cited for the accident.

According to a police report, Wyatt was cited for "careless driving due to his failure to operate his vehicle in a careful and prudent manner." The three-car collision was reportedly caused by Wyatt when he hit the car in front of him, which caused the driver of that car to go left and hit another vehicle.

The report indicates Wyatt was distracted while driving. Although there are no other details than that, it was noted he was "inattentive" while operating his vehicle.

Wyatt was transported to Tampa General Hospital via ambulance after suffering multiple injuries. The Eater Of Worlds spoke to TMZ on Monday and said, "I'm gonna live through it because I can't die."

Wyatt and Matt Hardy are still set to defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against the B-Team at Extreme Rules where Wyatt is scheduled to face his real-life brother Bo Dallas in a tag match.