* Dakota Kai defeated Santana Garrett. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler come to the ring after the match and cut a promo

* The Mighty (TM61) defeated Otis Dozovic in a Handicap Match and cut promos after the match

* Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Christopher Dijak

* Johnny Gargano defeated EC3 in a really good match