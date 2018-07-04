WrestlingInc.com

Samoa Joe Match Set For Next Week's SmackDown (Video), Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Alexa Bliss

By Marc Middleton | July 04, 2018

- It looks like Samoa Joe vs. Tye Dillinger will take place on next week's WWE SmackDown episode. WWE posted this video of Tye and R-Truth backstage at last night's show. Truth proposes a new tag team with Tye but Tye is no longer interested as he wants to make a name for himself. Truth then talks trash to Joe and says Joe doesn't stand a chance against Tye.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Dakota Kai vs. Santana Garrett
* The Mighty (TM61) vs. Otis Dozovic in a Handicap Match
* Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne
* The Velveteen Dream vs. Christopher Dijak
* Johnny Gargano vs. EC3

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on her Extreme Rules match against Nia Jax at the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view:


