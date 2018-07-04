SAnitY On Why They Attacked The New Day, Bobby Lashley Vs. Roman Reigns Promo, WWE Legend Turns 58

- Above is video of Renee Young trying to get answers from SAnitY after they attacked The New Day during the Pancake Eating Contest on last night's WWE SmackDown. When asked why they attacked The New Day, Killian Dain said they are anarchy and Alexander Wolfe said they are disorder.

Eric Young added, "We don't need to explain anything to you. Besides, it's kind of a hard thing to explain... chaos."

- WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham turns 58 years old today.

- Below is a new promo for Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley at the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view: