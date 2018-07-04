Happy 4th Of July From WWE (Video), Shayna Baszler - WWE NXT Teaser, The Rock - Bruce Prichard

- WWE posted this collection of fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July today.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will be appearing on tonight's NXT episode as WWE posted the following teaser:

Who's next for The Queen of Spades? After another successful title defense against the tenacious Toni Storm at the NXT U.K. Championship special. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will appear live on WWE NXT. Having conquered the likes of Storm, Nikki Cross and Dakota Kai in recent weeks, what will the dominant champion have to say as her potential challengers attempt to keep pace?

- Below is a preview for tonight's "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast on the WWE Network, featuring a discussion on The Rock: