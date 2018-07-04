Behind The Scenes Tour Of Lucha Underground (Video)

Lucha Underground takes place in The Temple and the secrets behind the scenes of the El Rey Network television show are rarely divulged. Since pretty much everyone who steps into The Temple has to sign a confidentiality agreement, this makes any behind the scenes footage even rarer.

Marty "The Moth" Martinez recently put up a video with several behind-the-scenes snippets he was able to capture on his cell phone. You can see some interesting things such as Jeff Cobb holding the Matanza Cueto mask. There are big circles around Cobb's eyes to blackout any skin showing under the mask, but he remains casual backstage as he jokes with the boys.

The video focuses on Martinez's parent's LA visit at first, but there are other Lucha Underground stars later on as Martinez takes a trip to The Temple. During a photoshoot for Sammy Guevara, Johnny Mundo is spotted while Guevara's own YouTube channel is shooting a vlog. Mundo points out the fact he is on two YouTube channels at the same time. Then Guevara hijacks Martinez's vlog for a bit.

Martinez jokes with referee Marty Elias and then we get a tour of The Temple's layout. It's a rare look behind-the-scenes of Lucha Underground and gives fans an idea of the atmosphere before The Temple is packed with fans.