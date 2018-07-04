Kenny Omega And Kota Ibushi Team Up, ROH Looks At Their Biggest 2018 Stories, ROH International Cup

- Above is Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi vs. Adam Page and Cody from Sakura Genesis in April. Cody gets the roll-up (with the tights) on Ibushi for the victory.

- ROH's latest "5 Count" looked at the biggest stories in 2018 so far. The group includes: Bully Ray going from enforcer to menace, Sumie Sakai crowded as the first WOH Champion, Bullet Club having issues, Jay Lethal ends Dalton Castle's reign, and Supercard of Honor setting attendance record/HonorClub launches.

- At ROH Honor Re-United there will be a ROH International Cup (US vs. UK) and the first two entrants have been announced. First to be announced was Jimmy Havoc and Joe Henry.