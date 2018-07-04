WWE NXT Live Coverage: Johnny Gargano Goes Up Against EC3, Velveteen Dream In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in as we get righ to our first match.

Dakota Kai vs. Santana Garrett

Back and forth until Garrett lands a shoulder tackle to drop Kai. Kai uses her speed to hit a dropkick. Garrett stretches out Kai in the middle of the ring, slams her to the mat, cover, two. Muta lock by Garrett, Kai able to get out of it. Back elbow by Kai, kicks missed until Kai lands a step-up enziguri. Couple more kicks to the face land and send Garrett into the corner. Kai with her running signature kick to the face, another to a grounded Garrett. Kai finishes Garrett off with that modified back stabber, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Dakota Kai via Pinfall

- Earlier today, EC3 and Johnny Gargano make their way into the building. The two will meet later tonight.