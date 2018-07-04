Cody Rhodes Has Advice For Deonna Purrazzo Regarding Triple H

WWE is always adding to their ranks at the Performance Center. Squared Circle Sirens reported in late May saying Deonna Purrazzo had inked a deal with the company. When word spread saying Purrazzo signed with WWE, some fans wondered if it meant this was a sign she wouldn't be appearing at 'All In.'

Purrazzo was one of the females announced for the 'All In' event including Tessa Blanchard, Britt Baker, and Chelsea Green. With Purrazzo pulling out of 'All In,' Green could follow if she gets a WWE contract off of her recent tryout.

Cody Rhodes commented on Purrazzo's announcement saying: "Deonna is unable to do All In. We love her. She's phenomenal. She's kicking ass/breaking arms no matter where you see her."

The American Nightmare also gave her some advice on how to take a good picture with Triple H when it's time for her photo-op. The WWE COO likes to take pictures with most in-coming talent and Cody had a tip for Puzzarro on how to really stand out in the photo.

It's been incredible to see first hand what @MattJackson13, @NickJacksonYB, & @CodyRhodes envision for pro wrestling.



I am so sad I won't be wrestling at #AllIn but my heart will be there September 1st ?? https://t.co/LnrwHN1ErJ — Deonna Purrazzo (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 3, 2018