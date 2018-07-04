Taeler Hendrix Claims Her ROH Career Was Sabotaged For Not Sleeping With Top Star

Taeler Hendrix worked for ROH in 2011 and once again from 2015-2017. Hendrix announced her ROH departure on April 4, 2017, and the 29-year-old has been working elsewhere since.

Hendrix made claims today that she wasn't pushed in ROH or featured on television after turning down a sexual request from now-ROH Champion Jay Lethal. At this time there is no official word on the situation, but Hendrix wrote on Instagram that her attorneys are in an on-going investigation.

She took to social media today and made these accusations while writing, "Threatening my job, the Mae Young Classic, and my career will not deter me any longer." You can check out her posts below.

I don't. it should have been the house of Hendrix. what has truth or jay done ? what do they draw ? being a funny guy with a book.... the other one only talks about his time in Impact copying legends... faaaaarealll bruhhh the legacy is copying legends.... https://t.co/lgHnM9SO9A — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) July 4, 2018

also the dude your standing up for is the same dude that told me because I didn't sleep with him they sabotaged me and took me off TV. that being the all mighty Jay. — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) July 4, 2018

I know this is going to be on wrestling sites. My name is Taeler & this is my statement: attorneys on my behalf have an ongoing investigation. I know I'm not the only one & ppl that have known of this investigation have been supportive. I'll continue to fight for what's right.? — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) July 4, 2018

Let the hate roll in. Doesn't change what happened. I came forward privately long ago & now it's public. If I stay silent I'll be part of the problem. I can't live w/ that. I'll fight for what's right. Threatening me/supposed burned bridges changes nothing. Let the hate roll in. — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) July 4, 2018

mo jo contributed to this article.