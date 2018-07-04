WrestlingInc.com

Taeler Hendrix Claims Her ROH Career Was Sabotaged For Not Sleeping With Top Star

By Aaron Varble | July 04, 2018

Taeler Hendrix worked for ROH in 2011 and once again from 2015-2017. Hendrix announced her ROH departure on April 4, 2017, and the 29-year-old has been working elsewhere since.

Hendrix made claims today that she wasn't pushed in ROH or featured on television after turning down a sexual request from now-ROH Champion Jay Lethal. At this time there is no official word on the situation, but Hendrix wrote on Instagram that her attorneys are in an on-going investigation.

Taeler Hendrix Calls Out Alexa Bliss
See Also
Taeler Hendrix Calls Out Alexa Bliss

She took to social media today and made these accusations while writing, "Threatening my job, the Mae Young Classic, and my career will not deter me any longer." You can check out her posts below.





mo jo contributed to this article.

Related Articles

Comments

NJPW G1 Special Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top