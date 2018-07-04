Lucha Underground Results (7/4): Jake Strong's Singles Debut, Chavo Guerrero In Action

Let's go back to The Temple for another edition of Lucha Underground. Last week's episode ended with Antonio Cueto unlocking Matanza from his chains so it would appear he is going to cause plenty of damage. The lasting effects of last week's Three Way To The Grave Match is still settling in Lucha Underground as well when Mil Muertes walked away as the winner.

The ongoing feud between Worldwide Underground and The Reptiles is also extremely heated. With other newcomers like Jake Strong on the roster, things are heating up everywhere in The Temple.

Let's get right into this week's show to see what kind of action was on Lucha Underground this week.

- Melissa walked up and kissed Fenix as if he were dead and then she walked off. Later on, she was looking at pictures of the two of them on her phone backstage. Catrina walked up to her and said she's never coming back because Fenix gave his life for the woman who really loves him... her. Then she gave her the pendant and told her it kept her from dying but thanks to Fenix's sacrifice she's never felt more alive. Then she walked off to leave Melissa alone with her thoughts and the pendant.

- We are told Famous B had to have several surgeries since Jake Strong snapped his ankle and he may need to get it amputated.

Big Bad Steve vs Jake Strong

Jake Strong, formally known as Jack Swagger is now known as "The Savage." Strong forced Steve into the corner and tried to hit a German suplex but Steve blocked it.

The two traded some shots before Strong nailed a clothesline and then punished him in the corner with some forearms to the kidneys. Jake went outside and pounded the back of Steve's neck as he was draped over the roped, then he returned to the ring and nailed a splash off the middle rope.

Then Strong nailed a big clothesline and latched on the Ankle Lock submission for the instant submission win.

Winner: Jake Strong

After the match was over, Strong hit a gutwrench powerbomb on the floor leaving Big Bad Steve laying in pain as the crowd chanted, "Strong!" over and over again.

- Antonio Cueto was in his office saying King Cuerno has something for him. Cuerno lied and said the Gauntlet Of The Gods was stolen from him when in reality he had somebody hide it (we don't know who or when or where yet). After all, he told Catrina that he gave it to someone to hide. Then Antonio offered him an Aztec medallion of his tribe. Then he can go for Lucha Grand Champion. He also offered him revenge against Chavo Guerrero.

Cage walked in and said he saw what he did to Pentagon last week and now he wants to finish the job. Antonio said just because he attacked Penta doesn't mean he deserves a title match. If he wants a match with the champion then he'll need to earn it by winning an Aztec medallion. Antonio said next week Cage will have a chance for revenge but this week it will be Cage vs Mil Muertes.

Daga and Kobra Moon vs Johnny Mundo and Taya

Taya and Daga started things off by working quickly with several reversals and an applause break from the crowd at the end of their exchange. Daga ate a forearm and a kick to the gut, then Taya landed a knee but Daga landed a dropkick to Taya's face sending her down.

Mundo got the tag and after a short start, Daga stomped on Mundo's back off a slide and gained control from there for a bit until Mundo landed a kick to the face. Mundo landed some strikes and kicks until Daga returned fire for a couple of his own. Moon got the tag and hit a top rope Frankensteiner from the jump for a two count.

Daga tagged back in and they both hit dropkicks to Mundo in the corner. Daga splashed Moon on Mundo for another two count and they stayed on him the best they could after that. Mundo came back with a springboard corkscrew shoulder block and tagged in Taya who punished Daga for a bit. Daga moved out of the way and Johnny accidentally superkicked Taya.

Moon took the tag and started landing stiff kicks to both Taya and Mundo. Moon looked like she was going to win but as the referee was distracted, PJ Black snuck in the ring and kicked Moon in the side of the head.

Taya landed her finisher and won the match after that as Worldwide Underground celebrated in the ring.

Winner: Johnny Mundo and Taya

- Suddenly Vibora showed up and destroyed Worldwide Underground with chokeslams, standing moonsault, and a cannonball in the corner. It was quite a nice highlight reel and received a "this is awesome" chant. The rest of the reptiles climbed in the ring and tied Taya and Black's arms around each other while Moon said soon Johnny Mundo will call her his queen.

- It looked like a man was hanging from the ceiling and someone was punching him over and over again. We only saw shadows but then Matanza Cueto stepped into a light with light shooting up from the grates below him as Antonio Cueto said it's time for his first sacrifice and to follow him.

Mr Pectacular vs Matanza Cueto

Antonio showed up and said he's sorry to inform Pectacular that his first singles match in LU might be his last. Then he announced they were going to do something for the first time called the Sacrifice To The Gods. "Guess what," Antonio said, "You are the sacrifice and the god is my son Matanza Cueto!"

Then Matanza went to the ring, no sold a dropkick, and proceeded to destroy Pectacular. Matanza hit a German suplex and another slam. Then he landed a nice spinning slam for the win. It was a very short sacrifice.

Winner: Matanza Cueto

Chavo Guerrero vs King Cuerno

Guerrero started this match off before the bell with a dive on Cuerno during his entrance. Chavo took the fight to The Hunter and he pounded him off several things around the ring including railing and a box with the LU logo on it.

Once they moved back to the ring, Cuerno hit a dropkick off a top rope attack from Chavo. Cuerno missed a running knee in the corner and Chavo returned fire but King Cuerno hit a stiff clothesline off the ropes for a two count.

Cuerno lifted Chavo to the floor and went out to follow him. Chavo tried to hit him with a chair but King Cuerno ended up with the chair and he threw it down to use his feet as weapons instead. Chavo lifted Cuerno up and he fell among the fans on the second level.

Chavo and Cuerno fought in the fans until Guerrero was kicked down. Then Cuerno landed a high dive off the second level onto Chavo as the crowd busted out into a "lucha" chant.

They moved back to the ring and Cuerno went to the top rope but Chavo kicked his leg and crotched him. Chavo climbed up and landed a superplex for a two count. Chavo took the padding off the top turnbuckle and referee Marty Elias chastised him for it but didn't get the turnbuckle pad because Chavo tossed it outside.

Cuerno stopped Chavo from ramming his head into the exposed turnbuckle and the two traded shots before Cuerno jumped on the apron and climbed to the top rope. He hit a dive into a sunset flip but Chavo rolled through and went to the floor. Cuerno hit a suicide dive on Chavo before making it back to the ring. Chavo almost won with a small package before Cuerno kicked out and got Chavo up in a fireman's carry. Chavo grabbed Elias and got down before hitting the Three Amigos Suplex combo.

Suddenly, King Cuerno hit his finisher and got the win. After the match was over, Cuerno received an Aztec Medallion and he seemed very proud of himself.

Winner: King Cuerno