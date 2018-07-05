Sami Callihan Calls Out 'Ring Of Honor Clowns' For Chris Jericho's Cruise

Last month, Impact Wrestling cameras caught up with Sami Callihan outside of its TV tapings in Windsor, and Callihan had plenty to say about Chris Jericho's upcoming cruise. Jericho has partnered up with Ring of Honor to hold a Sea of Honor Tournament.

This is what Callihan had to say last month.

"I really don't care, I really don't care who I offend. I will show up with bat in hand and I will create a ruckus," Callihan said. "I don't care if it's in the woods, I don't care if it's in someone's backyard. I don't care if it's fans trying to fight me at the arena. Hell, I don't care if it's "All In." I don't care if it's the Chris Jericho cruise! A cruise that I didn't get booked on, which is bulls---. What are you guys just afraid? Chris Jericho are you afraid of Sami Callihan? Ring of Honor are you afraid of making money with 'The Draw' Sami Callihan? That is my question."

Two days ago, Callihan tweeted out another video that despite Impact being allowed to be on Jericho's cruise, he has yet to receive an invite.

"Chris Jericho announced that Impact Wrestling is going to be on the Cruise of Jericho with Ring of Honor," Callihan said. "Who would have thought? Who would have thought! Me! I'm the one put out the video challenging Chris Jericho and Ring of Honor, and I don't get the praise for it? ... No one in the Ring of Honor locker room even had the balls to answer my challenge. See, I got it on pretty good authority that Ring of Honor told Chris Jericho and Impact Wrestling that if I was on the Cruise of Jericho with everyone else the deal wouldn't go through. I'm pretty sure Ring of Honor doesn't have the balls to put one of their clowns in the ring with me."

WATCH NOW/RT:



Let's see who this video message PISSES off!



I'm calling out @IAmJericho, @jericho_cruise, & the entire @ringofhonor roster!



I bet none of these ROH clowns, or the #BulletClub even have the BALLS to respond!#TheDraw



(@IMPACTWRESTLING, make sure you RT this) pic.twitter.com/p1gj4hru0l — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 3, 2018

Yesterday, Callihan tweeted out that he's still waiting for a response from Ring of Honor. Jericho's cruise will set sail October 27-31.