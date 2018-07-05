Big WWE NXT Title Match Announced, Johnny Wrestling Is Gone (Video), Next Week's NXT Matches

- Last night's WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano defeat EC3. Above is post-match video of Gargano talking to Sarah Schreiber. Gargano says Tommaso Ciampa wanted to take everything he loved but he wouldn't let him do it but at "Takeover: Chicago" things changed. Gargano declares that Johnny Wrestling is gone and he doesn't know who he is anymore. Gargano says he may have become the very darkness that he was fighting.

- Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT Champion Aleister Black will air in three weeks on NXT. The match will air at the July 18th Full Sail TV tapings.

- NXT Tag Team Champions Trent Seven & Tyler Bate will defend their titles against Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong on next week's NXT episode. Next week's show will also feature Black addressing Ciampa, Kairi Sane vs. Vanessa Borne and Danny Burch vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.