Bayley and Sasha Banks were forced to attend counseling this week on Raw and a familiar face was there in Dr. Marion Shelby. AJ Lee hired Shelby in 2012 to help with problems between Daniel Byan and Kane. Shelby made three appearances during his first run with WWE and appeared at the Raw 20th Anniversary as well. Interestingly enough, Dr. Sheby returned to Raw for a session with The Boss and The Hugger one week after Team Hell No's reunion.

WWE has now filed a trademark on the name Dr. Shelby. This could be a sign they want to secure the name for future use.

Dr. Shelby is played by actor Michael Aspinwall. Aspinwall has a few credits on IMDB, but his most recognizable role is Dr. Shelby. He was in a TV show pilot this year called Stupid Cupid about three friends who want to create a dating app so they band together and explore their previous bad dates in an attempt to understand how love works.

