Kenny Omega On WWE: I Would Feel Like It's A Missed Opportunity If I Couldn't Work With Them

Kenny Omega completed a long journey when he defeated Kacuchika Okada at NJPW's Dominion show to become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Now Omega is the top name in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is set to defend his new title at the Cow Palace this Saturday. Omega's match at the G1 USA Special will not only be for his championship, but the leadership role in The Bullet Club is up for grabs as well.

WWE had Kenny Omega in their developmental territory for a short time when he performed in Deep South Wrestling, but he left in 2016 after only a year.

Omega previously told me he feels he would do well in adapting to WWE's environment. He was recently a guest on The Ross Report where The Cleaner was asked about the possibility of WWE and Omega joining forces down the line.

"I've been keeping up to date on kind of the goings on and I always at the very least look at the highlights of every show, both brands, 205 Live, and even the NXT stuff. I'm really happy for everyone that's doing well there.

"I was able to work in a fantastic program with The New Day [at E3] and they really brought something special to that sort of feud because all three of those guys are very special athletes, they're very special performers. They have a special kind of charisma. They know how to work the people, work for cameras, work for the TV. When I think about the possibilities of what it would be like if I could ever mix it up with some of those guys it gets me excited. Becuase they are a lot of great performers."

Omega continued discussing Superstars in WWE, but also stated how good the talent is in so many other promotions as well. He said it would be impossible to have a bad match at this point due to the rich talent available. It would also be a missed opportunity if he wasn't able to eventually mix it up with some of the top names on WWE's roster

"A lot of the guys that even though they came up through the indies you know we were in different stages of our lives and we never mixed it up together. I could say you know if I could work with Seth Rollins at some point in time that would be a lot of fun.

"So when I think about the possibilities of stuff like that it does get me excited. Now every promotion has so many good guys. There's really no way I would have a bad time going almost anywhere because the depth of the talent is just so deep. WWE right now has a very great collection of talent with guys and I would feel like it's a missed opportunity if I couldn't work with them at some point."

