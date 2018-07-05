Rumors On WWE Possibly Buying US Indie Promotion

Regarding rumors of WWE possibly buying WWN Live's EVOLVE promotion and putting it on the WWE Network, The Wrestling Observer Notes that there have been talks of a possible sale ever since WWE started working with WWN. A deal could be made soon but the talks could go nowhere.

Vince McMahon has gone back and forth for more than two years on airing EVOLVE, PROGRESS and ICW on the WWE Network, but it was recently reported again that we could see indie content on the WWE Network soon.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

