Mandy Rose Bikini Shoot Video, Lio Rush Knocks WWE 205 Live Superstar, How Old Is Adam Cole Today?

- Above is new 360° behind-the-scenes footage from Mandy Rose's new bikini shoot.
- WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole turns 29 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Hillbilly Jim turns 65 years, former ECW, WWE and WCW star Jamie Dundee turns 46 and "Nasty Boy" Jerry Sags turns 53.
- Lio Rush took to Twitter and fired shots at Akira Tozawa after their feud kicked off on this week's WWE 205 Live episode. Below is a tweet from Rush along with video from Tuesday's show:
How can you walk around and just embarrass yourself the way @TozawaAkira has been doing on @WWE205Live lately. You're a former champion.! You should be ashamed. Silly Akira, Waiting is for kids! ?? pic.twitter.com/5Wg5jnGl73— ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) July 4, 2018
Will @TozawaAkira step into the ring against the #23YearOldPieceOfGold @ItsLioRush? #205Live pic.twitter.com/P3SZbiTySr— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2018