Finn Balor Pulled From MSG Title Match?, The Revival On Taking Out Roman Reigns, New Hidden Gem

- Above is a clip from the latest Hidden Gems addition to the WWE Network, featuring the Stars & Stripes Challenge from July 4th, 1993 with Lex Luger accepting the BodySlam Challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

- Finn Balor may have been pulled from the WWE Intercontinental Title match with champion Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins at Saturday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. The match is still listed as a Triple Threat on the MSG website but a new e-mail blast does not have Balor listed for the match.

- Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival took to Twitter this week and wrote the following on Roman Reigns:

He's the biggest Superstar in our industry. He's main evented multiple Wrestlemanias. He's been THE top guy in the @WWE. And he was taken out by The Revival. You can say what you want about us; call us every name in the book, but you ain't taking this away...ever. #TopGuys — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 4, 2018