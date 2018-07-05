WrestlingInc.com

Finn Balor Pulled From MSG Title Match?, The Revival On Taking Out Roman Reigns, New Hidden Gem

By Marc Middleton | July 05, 2018

- Above is a clip from the latest Hidden Gems addition to the WWE Network, featuring the Stars & Stripes Challenge from July 4th, 1993 with Lex Luger accepting the BodySlam Challenge from WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

Lex Luger On Vince McMahon's Reaction When He Showed Up On Nitro, If They Have Spoken Since
See Also
Lex Luger On Vince McMahon's Reaction When He Showed Up On Nitro, If They Have Spoken Since

- Finn Balor may have been pulled from the WWE Intercontinental Title match with champion Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins at Saturday's WWE live event from Madison Square Garden. The match is still listed as a Triple Threat on the MSG website but a new e-mail blast does not have Balor listed for the match.

- Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival took to Twitter this week and wrote the following on Roman Reigns:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW G1 Special Live Coverage This Saturday

Most Popular

Back To Top