Tessa Blanchard Shows Body Transformation Photo, Stars Added To All In, Impact TV Deal, MLW Preview

- Above is last Friday's episode of MLW Fusion, featuring Rich Swann vs. ACH in a battle of high flying fighters. On this Friday's show on beIn Sports, the main event will feature the first Boiler Room Brawl match in nearly 20 years, featuring MVP facing off against Sami Callihan. Friday's show will also feature Team Filthy vs. ACH and Rich Swann. Plus, is the World Heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland feeling the pressure from Low Ki's attack and Salina de la Renta's $60,000 bounty?

- SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) were added to "All In." A match for the event will be announced later today.

- We reported in June that Impact Wrestling signed a new television deal with Mexican television network 52MX. Impact officially announced the deal today. The premiere on 52MX is set for Saturday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m. CDT.

"Over the past year, Impact Wrestling has made a concerted effort to bolster its roster with the very best talent Mexico has to offer, most recently adding Pentagon Jr. and Fenix," said Impact President Ed Nordholm. "Through partnerships and collaborations with Lucha Libre AAA and Lucha Underground, we are bringing fans dream matches showcasing diverse performers from all corners of the globe. As we continue to increase our footprint and presence in the Mexican market, we are thrilled to partner with 52MX to bring our flagship show to passionate professional wrestling fans across the country."

- Tessa Blanchard shared the photo below on Instagram showing her body transformation over the past two years. The left photo shows Blanchard in 2016 at 110 lbs. The picture on the right is from this past April with Blanchard weighing 140 lbs. with a more muscular frame.

"I'm fit and strong and healthy on the right," Blanchard wrote. "Being lean doesn't make you any more worthy, any more beautiful or any more valuable. It doesn't make you a more fit person, it doesn't mean you've worked harder in the gym, people who are leaner than you aren't better than you. Being lean simply shows you've been able to stick to a calorie deficit for a certain amount of time. Nothing more nothing less."