Jason Jordan Back On The Road (Photos), WWE Social Media Stats, The Bellas Show Off New Gear (Video)

- Above and below are new videos of The Bella Twins showing off new merchandise and new Birdiebee apparel.

- As noted, Nielsen is no longer releasing the daily social media stats for TV series & specials but they are still releasing the weekly stats. They have also dropped Instagram stats but recently brought back Facebook stats after briefly pausing them.

The June 25th WWE RAW episode ranked #3 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from June 25th through July 1st. RAW drew 489,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook that night - 173,000 on Facebook and 316,000 on Twitter. These are up from the June 18th episode, which drew 242,000 interactions on Facebook and 308,000 interactions on Twitter.

The June 26th WWE SmackDown episode ranked #4 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from June 25th through July 1st. SmackDown drew 310,000 interactions on Twitter and Facebook that night - 109,000 on Facebook and 202,000 on Twitter. These are up from the June 19th episode, which drew 68,000 interactions on Facebook and 229,000 interactions on Twitter.

The June 25th - July 1st list featured the 2018 NBA Awards, RuPaul's Drag Race (June 28th episode), RAW, SmackDown, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (June 28th episode), The Rachel Maddow Show (June 25th episode), Big Brother (June 27th episode), America's Got Talent (June 26th episode), The Bachelorette (June 25th episode) and Top 100 Players of 2018.

- Jason Jordan is back on the road with WWE making appearances this week. Jordan, Goldust, WWE NXT Superstar Dan Matha and others have been representing WWE at the 2018 Special Olympic USA Games this week. Jordan was recently cleared to return to the ring after undergoing neck surgery earlier this year. He's expected to be back in the ring this month. Below are photos from the Games in Seattle: