Tommaso Ciampa Rips 'Out Of Shape' Aleister Black, WWE Postpones Live Event, NXT UK TV Tapings

- In the video above, Triple H plugs tickets going on sale for the upcoming WWE NXT UK division's first television tapings at the Plymouth Pavilions on October 13 and 14. He confirmed Toni Storm, WWE UK champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and UK championship tournament winner, Zack Gibson, for the shows.

- The WWE RAW live event scheduled for Friday, November 2nd in Brussels, Belgium has been postponed. The new date is Thursday, May 9, 2019. Refunds are being offered to people unable to attend on the new date.

- As noted, NXT Champion Aleister Black will defend his title against Tommaso Ciampa in three weeks on NXT. The match will be taped at the July 18th Full Sail TV tapings. Ciampa hyped the match on Twitter while taking some shots at Black, writing, "I'm annoyed that NXT is represented by an out of shape boy with zero personality who is covered in ink that screams, 'I'm desperately overcompensating for my lack of confidence'"

Being the main event is no longer enough. I'm going to expose atWWEAleister and take what I've earned pic.twitter.com/vDIxR5glAa — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) July 5, 2018

