How Much Money Are The New WWE NXT UK Superstars Making?, More News On NXT UK Contracts

The wrestlers signed to the new WWE NXT UK brand have signed one-year deals. The majority of the deals are for 24,000 pounds or $31,600 USD, according to WrestleTalk and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This would be up from the $20,000 deals that the UK talents were getting when they originally signed for their first year.

Regarding the increase in pay, WWE may have offered more money because they were trying to get wrestlers that had been with ITV for their World of Sport revival, including Zack Gibson, El Ligero, Dave Mastiff, Kenny Williams, Ashton Smith and Joe Coffey. Some of the talents, including many of the female wrestlers, were given extended tryout deals which will keep them from going to ITV but will also be used for The Mae Young Classic.

WWE has the option of canceling these new UK deals at the four month mark and the eight month mark. The contracts ban the talents from working for other companies that have TV deals or major online followings, including Revolution Pro, Defiant, Impact, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The NXT UK brand will begin taping on July 28th and July 29th in Cambridge. They will also tape on August 25th and 26th in Birmingham, October 13th and October 14th in Plymouth, November 24th and 25th in Liverpool. As noted, there will be new UK Tag Team Champions and a new UK Women's Champion crowned to go the WWE UK Title, currently held by Pete Dunne.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.