Big Update On Rey Mysterio's WWE Future

Rey Mysterio has reportedly signed a new two-year deal with WWE according to a new report from Wrestling Standard, which had previously broken some stories as @PWStream on Twitter.

According to the report, the deal will start on August 1st. Mysterio could appear as early as the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown Live in Brooklyn.

Mysterio reportedly finalized the deal at the June 25th RAW taping in San Diego, despite Vince McMahon not being at the show. It is said to be separate from his contract to appear in the WWE 2K19 game as a pre-order bonus character.

Mysterio had been talking with WWE about a return since his surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in January. He also appeared at the Greatest Royal Rumble event this past April in Saudi Arabia. He had been announced for the upcoming "All In" show on September 1st.