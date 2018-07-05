In the latest "All Us" video, Cody Rhodes noted that they would soon begin rolling out "All In" matches, week-by-week. Earlier today, another match was revealed: Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll.

The Villain -VS- The Rainmaker



September 1st pic.twitter.com/Xl7taTaOJR — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) July 5, 2018

"All In" has already sold out the Sears Centre in Chicago where just over 10,000 wrestling fans will fill in on September 1 to watch the event. It's already confirmed the show will 100% be broadcasted in some capacity, although details have yet to be revealed.

We can confirm that we have decided in favor of licensing production. So 100% this event will be broadcasted in some capacity. We want as many people to see it as possible! Details in the coming weeks. -Cody, Matt, Nick — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) June 20, 2018

Other wrestlers announced for the event: Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, Matt Cross, and NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

Below is the updated card:

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody (NWA World Heavyweight Championship)

* Marty Scurll vs. Kazuchika Okada

"The Villain" already commented on Twitter about his upcoming match with a clever emoji on how he plans to stop "The Rainmaker."