WWE Star Launches Twitch Channel, AJ Styles & Carmella Video Highlights From Australia, WWE Stock

- Above are highlights from the recent Australian promotional tour with WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

- WWE stock was up 1.80% today, closing at $75.37 per share. Today's high was $75.39 and the low was $73.60.

- Tyler Breeze has launched a new Twitch channel at Breezeman88. The Breezango member is playing video games and chatting with fans. He tweeted the following on the new channel:

Well guys. New development! You can now subscribe! @Twitch Breezeman88 Check it out! — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) July 4, 2018

You'll have to check it out and see ?? also previous streams are saved on the channel so you can check it out https://t.co/GlA4lAgfFN — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) July 4, 2018