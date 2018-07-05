WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Launches Twitch Channel, AJ Styles & Carmella Video Highlights From Australia, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | July 05, 2018

- Above are highlights from the recent Australian promotional tour with WWE Champion AJ Styles and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

- WWE stock was up 1.80% today, closing at $75.37 per share. Today's high was $75.39 and the low was $73.60.

- Tyler Breeze has launched a new Twitch channel at Breezeman88. The Breezango member is playing video games and chatting with fans. He tweeted the following on the new channel:




