AJ Styles Warns Rusev, Lana & Hideo Itami Coach Teams In Tokyo (Video), WWE To Report Q2 Earnings

By Marc Middleton | July 05, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Lana and Hideo Itami acting as coaches for a Special Olympics floor hockey game in Tokyo, Japan last weekend.

- WWE announced the following today:

WWE® TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

STAMFORD, Conn., July 5, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its second quarter 2018 results on Thursday, July 26, 2018, before the opening of the market. The Company's Chairman & CEO, Vincent K. McMahon, and Co-Presidents, George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson, will host a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company's web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 3327842). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on July 26, 2018 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company's web site.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter today and issued the following warning to Rusev ahead of their match at the July 15th Extreme Rules pay-per-view:


