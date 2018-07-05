Daniel Cormier Has Scary Fall, Conor McGregor On Max Holloway, Matt Serra Apprehends Rowdy Drunk

- Just hours from losing the UFC 226 co-main event, officials were given another scare when light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier tripped during the pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas. Cormier challenges Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title on Saturday night.

Cormier hit the stage floor hard, staying down for several seconds before limping backstage. Shortly after, he did come out, walking gingerly, to face off with Miocic.

Late Wednesday night, Max Holloway was forced out of a planned featherweight title defense vs. Brian Ortega due to concussion-like symptoms.

- A day before his induction into the UFC's Hall of Fame, Matt Serra was forced to put his old techniques into action. While out to eat, Serra subdued a drunk person who he claims was "threatening waiters" and tried to "swing on (me)."

Serra, a former UFC welterweight champion, handed the person over the the proper authorities as soon as they made it to the scene.

Along with Serra, Ronda Rousey, Art Davie and the first Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Dan Henderson bout will all be honored in Las Vegas tonight.

- Despite his differences with Max Holloway, former UFC champion Conor McGregor still wished him well on his recovery from a concussion. Holloway, the reigning featherweight champion was forced out of Saturday's fight at UFC 226 with Brian Ortega.