Rey Mysterio - WWE Rumor Killer, Baron Corbin Takes Shot At Finn Balor's NJPW Career, Sasha Banks

- Regarding reports today about Rey Mysterio signing a new two-year deal with WWE, I was able to confirm with a source that the story is not true and he is still planning to be at "All In." Obviously that would most likely change if he does sign with WWE before the event.

Mysterio himself said at a press conference on June 19th that he was negotiating a three-year deal with the company. Dave Meltzer noted in last week's issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE wants to break the announcement themselves if they finalize a deal, so it will likely be announced as soon as a deal is done. The two are said to be really close, and the major issue is that Mysterio wants to work a part-time schedule.

- Sasha Banks will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 300-350 Martin Luther King Blvd in Roxbury, Massachusetts this Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- As noted, Finn Balor and Baron Corbin have been engaged in a war of tweets. Below are some more tweets, including Corbin taking a shot at Balor winning the Best of the Super Juniors tournaments in 2010 and 2013, writing, "that's as impressive to me as winning an over 40 church basketball league mvp award." You can check out their exchange below:

I know exactly who I'm taking to...

a guy that was getting release from football teams while I was winning WRESTLING tournaments in Japan #BOSJ https://t.co/7Ebcxs8azo — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 4, 2018

That's as impressive to me as winning an over 40 church basketball league mvp award. It took you 10 years to get to the WWE, me I made a phone call. When i am done with you 205 will be waiting. You will fit in much better. https://t.co/j3RUvlm4mM — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 4, 2018