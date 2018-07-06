WrestlingInc.com

NJPW G1 Special Final Card For Tomorrow's Show, Live Coverage Reminder

By Joshua Gagnon | July 06, 2018

Tomorrow night, NJPW G1 Special will take place from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California. Please join us at 8pm ET for live coverage!

The card will feature Kenny Omega defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Cody. The IWGP US, Tag Team, Jr. Heavyweight, and NEVER Openweight Championships will also be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's event:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Cody

IWGP US CHAMPIONSHIP
Jay White (c) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Young Bucks (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Dragon Lee

Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll and Hangman Page

Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Gedo, YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens, Yurijo Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and King Haku

US residents can watch the show live on AXS TV. Those outside of the US can watch live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up).

