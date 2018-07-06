NJPW G1 Special Final Card For Tomorrow's Show, Live Coverage Reminder

Tomorrow night, NJPW G1 Special will take place from the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California. Please join us at 8pm ET for live coverage!
The card will feature Kenny Omega defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Cody. The IWGP US, Tag Team, Jr. Heavyweight, and NEVER Openweight Championships will also be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's event:
IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Cody
IWGP US CHAMPIONSHIP
Jay White (c) vs. Juice Robinson
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Young Bucks (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Dragon Lee
Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI
NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Marty Scurll and Hangman Page
Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki
SHO, YOH, Rocky Romero, Gedo, YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens, Yurijo Takahashi, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, and King Haku
US residents can watch the show live on AXS TV. Those outside of the US can watch live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up).