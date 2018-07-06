Two Matches Added To Impact Slammiversary XVI, Updated Card

On last night's episode of Impact two more matches were confirmed for Slammiversary XVI on July 22. First up, Tommy Dreamer and Eddie Edwards will meet in a House of Hardcore match. Thanks to his obsession with Sami Callihan, Edwards ended up attacking Dreamer with a kendo stick at a recent House of Hardcore event. Dreamer wasn't just going to let that slide and now the two will meet at Impact's next PPV.
BREAKING: It is official. @THETOMMYDREAMER will face @TheEddieEdwards in a House of Hardcore match at Slammiversary on July 22nd in Toronto. This will be deeply personal.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 6, 2018
TICKETS: https://t.co/Nmyym63B4d pic.twitter.com/oxD64Iupnt
Next up, Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal will defend his title against Brian Cage, who has been unstoppable since coming to the promotion. Last night, Cage was able to pin Kongo Kong, clearing the way for Sydal.
BREAKING: Kongo Kong has been dealt with. There is now nothing standing in the way of @MrGMSI_BCage getting his hands on @findevan.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 6, 2018
On July 22nd in Toronto Cage will get his shot at Sydal for the X-Division Championship. #SlamXVI
TICKETS: https://t.co/Nmyym5LZFD pic.twitter.com/v8t5tMB2YB
Below is the updated card:
Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose
Impact Knockouts Championship
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne
Impact X Division Championship
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage
House of Hardcore Match
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards
Mask vs. Hair Match
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann