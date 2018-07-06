Two Matches Added To Impact Slammiversary XVI, Updated Card

On last night's episode of Impact two more matches were confirmed for Slammiversary XVI on July 22. First up, Tommy Dreamer and Eddie Edwards will meet in a House of Hardcore match. Thanks to his obsession with Sami Callihan, Edwards ended up attacking Dreamer with a kendo stick at a recent House of Hardcore event. Dreamer wasn't just going to let that slide and now the two will meet at Impact's next PPV.

BREAKING: It is official. @THETOMMYDREAMER will face @TheEddieEdwards in a House of Hardcore match at Slammiversary on July 22nd in Toronto. This will be deeply personal.



— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 6, 2018

Next up, Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal will defend his title against Brian Cage, who has been unstoppable since coming to the promotion. Last night, Cage was able to pin Kongo Kong, clearing the way for Sydal.

BREAKING: Kongo Kong has been dealt with. There is now nothing standing in the way of @MrGMSI_BCage getting his hands on @findevan.



On July 22nd in Toronto Cage will get his shot at Sydal for the X-Division Championship. #SlamXVI



— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 6, 2018

Below is the updated card:

Impact World Championship

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Impact X Division Championship

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

House of Hardcore Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

Mask vs. Hair Match

Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann

