WrestlingInc.com

Two Matches Added To Impact Slammiversary XVI, Updated Card

By Joshua Gagnon | July 06, 2018

On last night's episode of Impact two more matches were confirmed for Slammiversary XVI on July 22. First up, Tommy Dreamer and Eddie Edwards will meet in a House of Hardcore match. Thanks to his obsession with Sami Callihan, Edwards ended up attacking Dreamer with a kendo stick at a recent House of Hardcore event. Dreamer wasn't just going to let that slide and now the two will meet at Impact's next PPV.


Next up, Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal will defend his title against Brian Cage, who has been unstoppable since coming to the promotion. Last night, Cage was able to pin Kongo Kong, clearing the way for Sydal.


Sami Callihan Calls Out 'Ring Of Honor Clowns' For Chris Jericho's Cruise
See Also
Sami Callihan Calls Out 'Ring Of Honor Clowns' For Chris Jericho's Cruise

Below is the updated card:

Impact World Championship
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

Impact Knockouts Championship
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

Impact X Division Championship
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

House of Hardcore Match
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

Mask vs. Hair Match
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

NJPW G1 Special Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top