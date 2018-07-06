Ronda Rousey Becomes First Woman Inductee In UFC Hall Of Fame (Video)

Ronda Rousey helped sell millions of pay-per-views during her MMA career and it helped transcend Rousey past her MMA roots into mainstream pop culture. She has acting and media appearances under her belt as a result of her MMA and Olympic fame. Signing with WWE brought her to a marquee match at WrestleMania 34 where she and Kurt Angle defeated Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her first match with the company.

She is now a WWE Superstar and competing on the Raw Brand, but Rousey was awarded last night in her previous home because she is now a UFC Hall Of Famer. Matt Serra was inducted into the Pioneer Wing, Art Davie was placed in the Contributors Wing, and Rousey received the honor of being the latest to enter the Modern-Era Wing of the UFC Hall Of Fame.

See Also Why WWE Nixed Ronda Rousey's First Singles Match

Rousey is the first female inductee into this elite club of fighters, but during her acceptance speech, she hoped there will be more to come. She also praised everyone involved for the group effort it took to help move along the women's fighting revolution.

"Because of you I am the first woman standing up here accepting this incredible honor, may I be the first of many," Rousey said. "I look around and I see together we have built this. This division, this sport, this revolution. Together we have redefined what it means to be strong, to be sexy. We have changed what it means to fight like a girl."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please give a H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription