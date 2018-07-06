WWE Injury Updates: Bray Wyatt Note, Shinsuke Nakamura Not Cleared, Oney Lorcan, More

Below are injury updates on several WWE Superstars who are currently out of action.

Sami Zayn recently underwent surgery to repair a rotator cuff but he was scheduled for another surgery for the other rotator cuff. He hopes to be back in time for the WrestleMania 35 build in early 2019. Zayn injured his right shoulder at the WWE live event in Montreal on August 5th, 2017, against then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Zayn had been working since August with the injury.

Ruby Riott suffered the sprained left MCL on June 29th in Rapid City, North Dakota during a match with Dana Brooke. Riott underwent an MRI this past week and is scheduled to be evaluated again on Monday, July 30th, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It looks like she will not be out for long.

Oney Lorcan suffered a broken orbital bone at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" during the match with Danny Burch against The Undisputed Era. Burch noted on this week's NXT episode that Lorcan will be out of action for around 3 months following surgery.

RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt suffered multiple injuries during a car accident on Friday in Tampa, causing him to miss weekend live events and RAW. Wyatt is scheduled to be evaluated today to see if he's able to return in time for the match with Matt Hardy against The B Team at WWE Extreme Rules on July 15th.

Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to be evaluated on Monday after suffering a dog bite last Monday at the WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA during a pre-show security check. Nakamura is still scheduled to face WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

