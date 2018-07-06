CM Punk Vs. Chris Amann Lawsuit To Be Discussed On Next WWE Podcast, News On The Status Of The Show

Next Wednesday's "Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard" podcast on the WWE Network will feature a discussion on CM Punk. This will be the season finale of the show.

"It's either the end of season one or the grand finale, I guess we'll see, but we're going out with a bang," said co-host Conrad Thompson. "We're going to do something that a lot of people are not expecting us to do, and that is talk about CM Punk."

Thompson spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and confirmed that the show will touch on the recent lawsuit in Chicago that saw Punk and Colt Cabana defeat WWE's Dr. Chris Amann.

"Bruce wasn't there for any of the lawsuit, but he was privy to the way 'The Machine' and specifically Vince McMahon thinks," said Conrad. "I do want to examine a lot of the rumor and innuendo surrounding Punk's release, and Bruce can give us a look into the mind of Vince McMahon. We'll also talk about Bruce's real-life experiences with CM Punk, and cover all of Punk's run while Bruce was there. We'll also cover those who were against Punk in the back, as it has been pretty evident that some people were big advocates and others who weren't."

Source: SI.com