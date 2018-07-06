Shinsuke Nakamura On Jeff Hardy, Every Goldberg Title Win (Video), Lars Sullivan, Vince McMahon Sr.

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and his championship wins - winning the WCW United States Title from Raven in 1998, winning the WCW World Heavyweight Title from WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in 1998, winning the WCW United States Title from Psycho Sid in 1999, winning the WCW Tag Team Titles with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart from Creative Control in 1999, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title from Triple H in 2003, winning the WWE Universal Title from Kevin Owens in 2017.

- WWE NXT Superstar Lars Sullivan turns 30 years old today. Sullivan is currently out of action with a broken jaw but there is no word yet on his return. Today would have been the 104th birthday of Vince McMahon Sr.

- Shinsuke Nakamura took to Twitter and wrote the following on WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy as they prepare to battle for the title at Extreme Rules on July 15th: