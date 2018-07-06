Why The Miz Is Missing WWE Extreme Rules, AJ Styles Mask Video From Tokyo, Fans On Three-Man Teams

- Above and below are more clips from the recent WWE live events in Tokyo, Japan. Above is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles wearing the mask from his days in The Bullet Club and below is video of The Usos heading to the ring.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans about their favorite three-man teams in WWE. As of this writing, 52% voted for British Strong Style (WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate & Trent Seven) while 26% voted for The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), 15% voted for SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) and the rest voted for Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik).

- The Miz will be missing the July 15th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view as he will be participating in the MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball game that day at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. The game will air the next day, Monday, on ESPN after the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Miz made the announcement in the video below: